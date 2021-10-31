Brokerages Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will post sales of $466.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $466.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $467.00 million. McAfee posted sales of $728.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCFE shares. UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McAfee has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of McAfee stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,439. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.85. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McAfee by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,655,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,982 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of McAfee by 364.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of McAfee by 218.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

