Brokerages Expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. W. R. Berkley reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

WRB stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,019.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 206,899 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

