Brokerages Set Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Price Target at $33.80

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDTX shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 185,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,123. The stock has a market cap of $277.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 588,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,262.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 275,482 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 245,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,259,000 after acquiring an additional 223,627 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

