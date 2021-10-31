Brokerages Set Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) PT at C$4.57

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Bonterra Energy news, insider William Oberndorf acquired 1,021,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,672,873.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,938,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,735,622.62. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,050,054 shares of company stock worth $6,816,610 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:BNE traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.21 million and a P/E ratio of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.09 and a 12-month high of C$7.13.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

