Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Target Price at C$11.08

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.08.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

CG stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.28. 547,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,692. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.79. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$16.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3558912 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.88%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

