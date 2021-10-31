Brokerages Set Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Target Price at $10.17

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the third quarter valued at $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Daseke in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Daseke in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 34.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

DSKE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,328. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $588.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

