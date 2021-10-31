Brokerages Set Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.63. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $51,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

