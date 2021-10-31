Brokerages Set InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Target Price at $9.50

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised shares of InflaRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

InflaRx stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

