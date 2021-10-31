Brokerages Set Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target at $25.33

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

MYOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 186.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 249,313 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 385.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. 655,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.85. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.