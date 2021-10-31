Brokerages Set Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target at $25.33

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.
MYOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.
In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. 655,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.85. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.
