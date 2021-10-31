Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target at $22.67

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.01. 1,839,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,329. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

