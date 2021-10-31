Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $68.25

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $770,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $263,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,606.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,583 shares of company stock worth $6,361,517. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 801,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,951. Redfin has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

