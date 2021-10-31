Brokerages Set Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) PT at C$4.61

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Roots stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,886. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.16. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39. The stock has a market cap of C$122.93 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

