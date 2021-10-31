Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Target Price at $200.00

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

SBGSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of SBGSY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.49. 110,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

