Brokerages Set Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target at $11.28

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $570.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

