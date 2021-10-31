Brokers Issue Forecasts for Carvana Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $303.18 on Friday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $179.24 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after buying an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after buying an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,259,000 after purchasing an additional 316,844 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.26, for a total value of $19,935,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,616 shares of company stock valued at $146,650,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

