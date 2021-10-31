Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

NYSE:EL opened at $324.33 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.43.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

