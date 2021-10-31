Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$78.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$60.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.11. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of C$38.68 and a 1-year high of C$61.13.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

