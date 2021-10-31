Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.05 price target on Brunello Cucinelli and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

