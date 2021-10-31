Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.05 price target on Brunello Cucinelli and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.