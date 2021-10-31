Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.76 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.150-$8.150 EPS.

Shares of BC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.09. 1,093,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.93.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.