BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.10% of BTRS worth $120,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at $8,374,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at $1,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

BTRS opened at $8.59 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.31.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.