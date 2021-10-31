Builders Union LLP Invests $16.57 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Builders Union LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 56,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,570,000. PayPal accounts for about 2.4% of Builders Union LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $232.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

