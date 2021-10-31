Bunge (NYSE:BG) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Stephens

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.75.

NYSE:BG opened at $92.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.58. Bunge has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

