Burrage Capital Management LLC Invests $4.82 Million in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Burrage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. Amicus Therapeutics comprises approximately 4.8% of Burrage Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Burrage Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Amicus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $15,424,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 324,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FOLD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,375 and have sold 175,266 shares worth $1,863,278. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

