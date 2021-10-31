BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the September 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 258,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,714. BYD has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $80.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

