C. David Cone Sells 8,690 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C. David Cone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20.

NYSE TMHC opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

