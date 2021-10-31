C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $50,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $45,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.99 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

