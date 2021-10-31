Caas Capital Management LP Buys 9,977 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Focus Financial Partners worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 1.18. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

