Caas Capital Management LP Invests $6.99 Million in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $218,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $276,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $437,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $54.00 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $97.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XMTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

