Caas Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 752,184 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma accounts for 0.4% of Caas Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $25,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,851,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.