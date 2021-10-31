CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $310.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CACI International traded as high as $288.46 and last traded at $287.64, with a volume of 237833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.74.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CACI. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.38.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 24,632.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after buying an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in CACI International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

