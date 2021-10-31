Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,133 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $139,987,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,002,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401,197 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,712,000 after purchasing an additional 296,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,414,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 756,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 91,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.26. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

