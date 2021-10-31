Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,599,000 after purchasing an additional 634,772 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 79,702 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,873,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,697,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,503,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $54.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

