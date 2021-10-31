Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after buying an additional 836,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after buying an additional 565,279 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,023,000. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,699,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

