Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 37,319 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,319 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $77.55 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35.

