California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $17.80 on Friday. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in California BanCorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of California BanCorp worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

