California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 171,298 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,298 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marchex were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marchex by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. Marchex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $135.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Marchex Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

