California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 112,284 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,284 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Datadog worth $42,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 71.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $167.05 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average of $116.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -982.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.51, for a total value of $2,377,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,939,438 shares of company stock valued at $412,556,215 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

