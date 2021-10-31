California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,379 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Church & Dwight worth $37,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $91.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

