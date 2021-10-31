California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of CDW worth $46,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $186.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $118.61 and a 52 week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.