California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Xylem worth $38,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $157,762,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Xylem by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after acquiring an additional 254,233 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,054 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,506,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,726,554. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

