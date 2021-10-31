California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,162 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 709,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $41,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

