Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Sells $6,913,800.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $6,913,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

J Daniel Plants also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30.

CALX opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.39.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth $702,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 8.1% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Calix by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in shares of Calix by 28.4% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 358,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

