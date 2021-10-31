Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.460-$1.520 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $5.340-$5.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.10. The stock had a trading volume of 783,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,343. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $164.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.06, a PEG ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.78.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.