Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) & SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Head-To-Head Review

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Canaan has a beta of 4.42, indicating that its stock price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Canaan and SPI Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $68.61 million 19.75 -$32.96 million N/A N/A SPI Energy $138.63 million 0.85 -$6.51 million N/A N/A

SPI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Canaan and SPI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

SPI Energy has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.41%. Given SPI Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Canaan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 5.55% 1.79% 0.83% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canaan beats SPI Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The company was founded on January 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

