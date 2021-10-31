Canaccord Genuity Lowers good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Price Target to C$1.20

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$1.20 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SLGBF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. good natured Products has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.00.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

