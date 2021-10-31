Canaccord Genuity Lowers good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Price Target to C$1.20

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$1.20 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SLGBF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. good natured Products has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.00.
