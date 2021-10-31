Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 2,360,588 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,420,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $509,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 322.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 958,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,876,000 after acquiring an additional 731,850 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,833,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,019,000 after acquiring an additional 626,985 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,303 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $671,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

