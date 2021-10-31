Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,553,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,883 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.23% of The Procter & Gamble worth $749,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.11. The company has a market cap of $346.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,224 shares of company stock valued at $106,932,298 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

