Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 148,810 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,810 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $336,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $386.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $266.97 and a 12 month high of $386.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

