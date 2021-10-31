Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.13 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,499 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,129,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,299 shares of company stock worth $492,039,141. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,965.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,831.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,626.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,604.46 and a 1-year high of $2,982.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

