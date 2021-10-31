Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $379.39 Million Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114,186 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $379,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 49,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,693,000 after buying an additional 1,808,395 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of KC opened at $22.97 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. Analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.